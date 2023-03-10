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Today the New York Times reported that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has offered Donald Trump the opportunity to testify—next week—before his grand jury. The charges the DA is considering are reported to relate to the “hush money” payments that were the subject of the criminal charges that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to in…
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