Weekend Chickens
So many of you have asked for chicken updates that I thought I’d share a few pictures to contribute to your Sunday morning (if you don’t like chickens, read no further & my apologies).
The big news around here is that our youngest hen, Cleo, has just started laying eggs! Here she is in one of the cozy new nesting boxes.
Cleo is a cross between a Silky (th…
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