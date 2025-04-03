Wednesday Night
Tonight, just a couple of pictures to share with you. The chickens have been good sports about the puppy, who is so exuberant about wanting to be friends that she chases them around the yard. They’re getting in lots of extra exercise.
They’re still holding they’re own, though, and Bob and I have discovered Elsa loves the cucumbers we feed them, so we’ve …
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