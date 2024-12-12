Wednesday
One of my commitments to myself this holiday season is to have fun and spend time with the people I love. In that spirit, there’s no newsletter tonight, as Bob and I are spending the evening with some close friends.
I’ll leave you with sweet Penelope, who wanted to get a closer look at the stone cow by the chicken coop.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
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