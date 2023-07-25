"We will see you in court, Mr. President"
Apparently we are not done inflicting dangerous indignities on migrants. It’s not enough to force them to take a long, danger-filled path to try and enter the United States without legal authorization because Congress can’t break gridlock for long enough to pass a workable plan for immigration; now, the state of Texas is lining the banks of the Rio Gran…
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