We Want a Special Counsel
Nine days ago DOJ announced that the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his death in a New York jail was over, and no action would be taken. But it’s not over in the minds of Americans. Tonight, on his show “All In,” Chris Hayes related that polling shows 75% of Republicans want the full Epstein files released. Seventy-nine percent of U.S. adults ov…
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