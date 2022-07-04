We Don't Have To Respect Dumb
The Founding Fathers didn't intend this!
We are not supposed to have heavy hearts on the 4th of July, but of course we do tonight.
It wasn’t too soon for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois to say it was time to move on just two hours after the shooting in Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 seriously injured. (He later said that wasn’t what he meant).
The best we were ab…
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