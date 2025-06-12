"We are a democracy. But we can lose that democracy."
This afternoon, Washington Senator Patty Murray, who has been in the Senate for more than 32 years, rose to condemn the treatment of California Senator Alex Padilla, who was manhandled out of a press conference being held by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, after saying he had questions to ask and identifying himself as a United States Senator.
Noem said afte…
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