Vive la Résistance
and Thomas Paine!
In his 1776 essay, the American Crisis, Thomas Paine wrote, “Tis surprising to see how rapidly a panic will sometimes run through a country.”
That long ago mood, with the Continental Army on the run from the British, has echoes today in the obedience in advance we see offered to Trump from those who panic at the thought of running afoul of him.
But while…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.