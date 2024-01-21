Uvalde
Last Thursday, DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) issued its report on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is an after-action report, designed to prevent future tragedies through better training. It is not the sort of work done by one of DOJ’s litigating divisions to evaluate whether there should be criminal prosecutions o…
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