Update: Voter Suppression in New Hampshire
A little legal update tonight that comes with pretty pictures, appropriate for Memorial Day weekend. Back in January, we discussed an incident that happened in New Hampshire ahead of the primary, involving a deep fake robocall of Joe Biden telling Democrats to stay home from the polls and “save” their vote for the general election.
Now, the political op…
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