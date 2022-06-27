Update
January 6 Committee Schedules Another Hearing
Well, so much for telling you in the Sunday Look Ahead that we wouldn’t have any January 6 committee hearings this week. The committee has just noticed a hearing for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 1pm ET “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”
We don’t know for sure what this is about yet. Could it be the tapes the committee recentl…
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