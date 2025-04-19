Untangling The Deportation Cases
The Trump administration wants a confrontation with the courts. Trump wants to try to break them.
That’s an essential path forward for a dictator. Like Trump’s new buddy, Nayib Bukele, whose government removed all of the Supreme Court Justices in El Salvador when they stood in his way and replaced them with more compliant ones. Or in Hungary, under Vikto…
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