Unresolved Questions: The FBI and January 6
Earlier this week, reporting surfaced about a dispute between federal prosecutors and the FBI over whether to seek a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. The dispute dragged on for months and resulted in what the reporting characterizes as a “tense showdown” in late July between agents and prosecutors, before prosecutors ultimately won out and the search warr…
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