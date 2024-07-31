Understanding This: About the Court
On Monday, President Biden went to Texas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Act banned discrimination in public facilities including restaurants, hotels, and theaters. It integrated schools and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The law was…
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