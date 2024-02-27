Two Sets of Motions
Two cases, lots of motions to discuss.
We focus first on Trump’s motions to dismiss in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which he filed late last week. These are only some of the motions pending before Judge Aileen Cannon, who also has discovery issues to handle and a scheduling conference later this week, on Friday. As with the election interfe…
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