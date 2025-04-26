Two Months Ago I Wrote About This Administration Coming For Judges…
In late February, I wrote about the risks to democracy when a president comes after judges. The context then was federal judges. Calls were coming from people like Utah Senator Mike Lee and Elon Musk to impeach federal judges who stood in the way of DOGE. El Salvadoran strongman-president Nayib Bukele advised that getting “corrupt“ judges out of the wa…
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