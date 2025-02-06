Two and a Half Weeks In
Today, there seems to be a growing awareness across the country of the peril we are in. There is increasing evidence that Elon Musk and his band of boys have access they should not have to government systems and data and to individual Americans’ personal information. Today we learned one of the young engineers has “editor access” to the National Oceani…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.