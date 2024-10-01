Tuesday Night: The Civil Discourse Debate Night Chat Group Meets Again!
Of course, you’re watching the Vice Presidential Debate tonight (CBS at 9 p.m.) I’m hosting a Civil Discourse live chat so that we can watch the debate together. Paid subscribers will be able to log on and chat with me and other Civil Discourse community members when the debate gets started.
This is the only scheduled debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Van…
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