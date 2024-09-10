Tuesday Night: The Civil Discourse Debate Night Chat Group
Tonight, I’m hosting the first ever Civil Discourse live chat so that we can watch the presidential debate together. Paid subscribers will be able to log on and chat with me and other Civil Discourse community members when the debate gets started. We’ll be joined by some of my special friends as well!
There are a couple of ways to find the chat:
You can g…
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