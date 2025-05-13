Trying To Suppress the Vote, Again
On Tuesday, in Atlanta, a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Fair Fight v. Enbelbrecht. Fair Fight is the Georgia group started by Stacey Abrams to fight voter suppression. That’s what the case is about. The lawsuit was filed to challenge what Fair Fight and two individual plaintiffs alleged were voter inti…
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