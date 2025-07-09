Trump's Pretense Of Following The Law. And What We Can Do About It.
Trump‘s effort to shut down asylum applications by declaring an “invasion” at the southern border was rejected by a federal district judge last Wednesday. In reviewing the Judge’s decision, something unrelated, at least not directly, to the issue at hand caught my eye. It’s how careful Trump is to try to cloak these sorts of extreme actions in the legit…
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