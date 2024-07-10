Trump's Party Issues a Platform
But We Know Project 2025 Is the Real Deal
For the first time in eight years, the Republican Party has a platform. It’s not written in Sharpie, but it might as well be.
It’s all in caps, like they’re shouting at us. The content and the form are high-schoolish. It reads as though someone who lacks substance tried to write bumper stickers or poster slogans that sound good but are empty—no one, Repu…
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