Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
16h

Thank you for sparing us having to listen to his nonsense.

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Night Has A Thousand Eyes's avatar
Night Has A Thousand Eyes
16h

Trump is dangerous, demented, and desperate. He is also cornered and like a cornered animal fighting for his life. There is nothing off the table for him and there should be nothing off the table if Democrats, Independents, and Republicans of good will want to save our democracy. Tonight represents the beginning of what appears to be an unavoidable struggle against for lack of a better word, evil.

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