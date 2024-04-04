Trump's Delay Tactics in Manhattan Continue
We were fortunate with last night’s weather. All of the Vances, including the baby chicks, are fine. They spent their first night in the big coop with all of the grown-ups and were waiting for me this morning, having followed the big chickens down the ladder. They were peeping for breakfast when I got there.
Last night’s weather detour leaves us with an …
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