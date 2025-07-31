Trump's Complaint About One Judge Is An Attack On The Entire Judiciary
The Constitution didn't give the president the power to attack other branches of government. But that's what Trump is doing.
On July 21, the Washington Post ran a piece headlined, “Trump officials accused of defying 1 in 3 judges who ruled against him.” A comprehensive analysis of hundreds of lawsuits filed against the administration’s new policies revealed “dozens of examples of defiance, delay and dishonesty,” by the government in handling the cases. Plaintiffs in more than…
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