Trump Versus The Press
Today, The New York Times reported that CBS News president Wendy McMahon was forced out of her job, a lingering side effect of the “60 Minutes” debacle. The Times attributes the situation to the “ongoing showdown involving President Trump, CBS and its parent company, Paramount,” which is trying to settle Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit accusing “60 Minutes”…
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