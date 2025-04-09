Trump Versus the Free Press
You can be forgiven if, in the crush of lawsuits involving illegal deportations and the firing of hard working, high performing federal employees, you’ve forgotten that The Associated Press (AP) sued Donald Trump after he excluded them from the Oval Office and White House pool events because of their refusal to redesignate the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf…
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