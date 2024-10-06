Trump Must Be Tried
Donald Trump should go to trial even if he loses the election.
Until a few weeks ago, the predominant concern about prosecuting Donald Trump seemed to be that he would never face trial because if he wins the election, he can abuse his presidential power to stop the cases against him from going forward. He could do that easily with a compliant attorney ge…
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