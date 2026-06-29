The Supreme Court made it official this morning, and I don’t want the good news to get lost in the deluge of cases they’re about to issue. The Court has officially declined Trump’s bid to have it reverse the jury’s verdict in her favor in the defamation case she brought after he said she was lying about being sexually assaulted by him in a New York City department store dressing room. She wins, and the verdict stands.

There was no reason for the Court to take Trump’s appeal. It would have been nothing but special treatment if they had—no unique or difficult legal issues that required the high court’s intervention. This case is, and has always been, about a jury that believed E. Jean Carroll and thought Trump was lying. That’s the bottom line.

With that one simple line of text in a long order, Trump now has to pay up.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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