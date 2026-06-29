Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Rev. Susan G's avatar
Rev. Susan G
Jun 29

When it comes to the Roberts Court, I often say, “Even a broken clock is right two times a day…”

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Jun 29

Plus interest.

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