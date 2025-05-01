Trump Appointed Judge: Trump Can't Use The Alien Enemies Act
It’s a rare midday post from me, but this is important breaking legal news!
A Trump-appointed judge in the Southern District of Texas, Fernando Rodriguez, Jr., has held that the Trump administration may not use the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of Tren de Aragua. Judge Rodriguez relied on the plain language of the statute in reaching his d…
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