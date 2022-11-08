Too Sensitive?
Today, Twitter, for a while, marked one of my tweets as “sensitive” and some people couldn’t see it. I wanted to make sure you all saw it, so I’m sharing it here, on Civil Discourse.
It’s actually not my tweet I want you to see, but rather the thread from Mark Jacob.
Mark, who I don’t know, is an ex-editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times and the co…
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