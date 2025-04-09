Tonight: Join Marc Elias and Me Live!
Tonight, Wednesday evening at 8:30 ET/7:30 Central, Marc Elias will be joining me for a Substack Live to discuss the ruling in the North Carolina Supreme Court case and other legal issues of the day. To join us, make sure you have the Substack App downloaded, and open it up at the appointed time to get a notification to join us. You should get both that…
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