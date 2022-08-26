Tomorrow Before Noon
It has been quite a day.
In the Southern District of Florida, DOJ filed a proposed redacted version of its search warrant affidavit with the court and, just like that, Judge Reinhart reviewed the proposal and ordered DOJ to make it public by noon tomorrow.
We still don’t know just how much of the affidavit will be revealed. It s…
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