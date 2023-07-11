Tommy Tuberville: What's Wrong With the Republican Party
You can’t say you support the military, and then stand by while one man, one senator, prevents the military from having its senior leadership in place. But that’s where we are. As of today, there is no longer a Senate-confirmed Commandant of the Marine Corps. Top level military positions require Senate confirmation, and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville …
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