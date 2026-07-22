Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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elle vj's avatar
elle vj
23m

is there any chance he’ll not be confirmed. I’ve written to both my CA senators imploring them to NOT affirm him, a very bad choice.

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Lock Handley's avatar
Lock Handley
6m

Any self-respecting weasel would be ashamed to be compared to Blanche.

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