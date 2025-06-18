Today in Court: The 9th Circuit Hears the National Guard Case
After listening to the Ninth Circuit argument today (in the case involving whether Donald Trump had legal authority to federalize the California National Guard and send them into Los Angeles), I’m not optimistic about California’s chances. Usually, I don’t like to try to count votes in oral argument; judges are sometimes testing out arguments on the lit…
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