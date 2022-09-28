Today in Chickens

Here’s to starting off your morning right, with video of hungry chickens. It looks like I’m raising velociraptors, not Silkie chicks. Hopefully, Butter and Scotch are appropriate names for dinosaurs. They seem to be getting along just fine with the older chickens.
You can tell from the tarps over the coop runs that we’re getting ready for any rain that I…
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