Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Today in Chickens

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Joyce Vance
Sep 28, 2022
∙ Paid

Here’s to starting off your morning right, with video of hungry chickens. It looks like I’m raising velociraptors, not Silkie chicks. Hopefully, Butter and Scotch are appropriate names for dinosaurs. They seem to be getting along just fine with the older chickens.

You can tell from the tarps over the coop runs that we’re getting ready for any rain that I…

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