Today in Chickens
Flock update: thanks to several friends who wanted to add to their backyard chicken coops, most of this summer’s chicks have gone on to new homes. And, I convinced myself to part with our rooster, Biff. He needed a place with more room to crow. His best friend Annie went with him—I couldn’t bear to separate them, since he devotes himself to finding her …
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