TikTok
Leaders in both parties seem to be bowing to the practical reality that 170 million Americans use TikTok. Five million Americans have businesses on the app. After the Supreme Court’s decision this morning upholding the law that would ban TikTok unless its Chinese owners divest by Sunday, there is a scramble to press pause on the ban.
The Supreme Court ru…
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