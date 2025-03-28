Thursday
I’m away from home for a couple of nights, and incredibly happy to be seeing my #SistersInLaw podcast co-host Jill Wine-Banks and spending some time with her. It’s a good time for cozy conversation with a close friend!
Sharing this picture of our growing puppy, Elsa, who we’ve all fallen in love with. Bob’s pawternity leave is almost at an end, and I hav…
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