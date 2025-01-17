Thursday
Our little flock enjoyed a brief reprieve from freezing weather today. The sun was out (even if our outside water is still turned off because of freezing temperatures overnight), and we had a picnic of cucumbers, lettuce, and watermelon, with one little basil plant I’d been nursing along for them, which they promptly decimated.
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