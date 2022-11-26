This Week at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals
[This is a long post. Probably the longest, and most legally detailed one, I’ve written yet. So don’t feel bad if you want to skip some of the nerdier, in-the-weeds legal bits. But because we’re likely to see an opinion from the 11th Circuit in the coming week, I wanted to give you sufficient context to understand the likely legal basis for that ruling.…
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