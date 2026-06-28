Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Bea's avatar
Bea
Jun 28

I hope that this abomination in the White House is not able to rig the midterm election so that we can impeach him and then proceed to impeach as many of these Supreme Court justices for their unethical behavior and anything else that we can impeach them with. I pray that karma will come for them sooner than that. I expect that they will go to hell once they go to the other side for their inhumanity and abuse of power but I don’t think that will come soon enough. I am not disappointed, I am outraged.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
Jun 28

I’m sorry you had such a sad task to write about this abomination, Joyce. But thank you for your always clear and understandable explication of what this was all about.

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