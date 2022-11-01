Things That Happened Today
And it's only Monday...
The Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case involving education and affirmative action. The law is well established in this area, so there's no reason to take the case unless they're going to change the rules. That means weakening if not ending the role of affirmative action in university admissions, both public and private schools. The court took t…
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