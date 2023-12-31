Things Republicans Said This Year
It’s almost the end of 2023 and because it was, in many ways, a long and tiresome year, I’m going to engage in a brief moment of pettiness, disclosing the dumbest things I heard this year from the party of Trump. I kept score because I believe in accountability. This isn’t all of the things, it’s just a sampling. There isn’t time or room for all of them…
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