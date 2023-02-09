They wanted to take down the power grid. Now they’re facing federal charges.
It’s time for law enforcement to view right-wing domestic terror as a sustained movement, not just a series of one-off incidents
Earlier this week, the FBI arrested two people, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, for conspiring to damage an energy facility, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1366(a). It’s a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, no matter how much damage is caused, if there is an intent to cause a serious interruption at the facility. We’ve become familiar with…
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