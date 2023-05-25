The Week Ends with Chickens
So, a little programming note. I’m off tomorrow morning to get wisdom teeth pulled and am planning on taking the rest of the week and the weekend off. That probably means no Week Ahead this Sunday night, but I expect to be back early next week.
It’s tempting fate, I know. What are the odds we’ll get an important announcement from DOJ while I’m knocked ou…
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