The Week Ahead
February 11, 2024
Get ready for another week at full volume. There’s going to be a lot to pay attention to. Again.
Something we’ll try to do is separate the bright, shiny things (the discovery dispute in the Mar-a-Lago case) from the issues of long-lasting impact (how the Supreme Court decides to handle the immunity appeal). That’s not to say they aren’t all important be…
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