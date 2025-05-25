The Week Ahead
May 25, 2025
This week, we’ll continue to see lawyers in court, trying to prevent the president from taking on exceptional amounts of power that don’t belong to him under the Constitution. That’s the theme to the litigation against the administration across the board, regardless of subject matter: Trump’s relentless effort to accumulate power.
It’s worth noting that …
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